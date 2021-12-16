iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stake Lifted by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 460,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 83,524 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,009. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

