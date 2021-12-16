iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.50

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,403,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,075.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,835 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 131,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

