iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

MXI opened at $87.80 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $99.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.49.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

