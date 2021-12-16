iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.82 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

