iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 96.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,287 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $108.95. 1,423,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

