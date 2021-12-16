iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

