iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,396 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.12. The stock had a trading volume of 845,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,173,717. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

