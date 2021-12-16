iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $112.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

