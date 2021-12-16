iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.73. The company had a trading volume of 232,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,106. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.