iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

