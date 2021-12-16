iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.56% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

IYC traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,308. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.