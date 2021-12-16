iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

IYC opened at $82.38 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $87.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93.

