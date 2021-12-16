iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $293.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.79. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.04 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

