iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $785,227,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,842,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after buying an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.40 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $112.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.24.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

