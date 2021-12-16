Itau BBA Securities Downgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Market Perform

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 30,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

