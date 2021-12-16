Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Down 62.7% in November

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ITCB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,194. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

