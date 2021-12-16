Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Down 73.8% in November

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $122,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ITQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,547. Itiquira Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

