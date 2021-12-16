ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $426.65

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.65 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 375.40 ($4.96). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 382.20 ($5.05), with a volume of 3,257,769 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITM shares. Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 350 ($4.63) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.13) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 550.14 ($7.27).

Get ITM Power alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 444.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 426.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.07.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.