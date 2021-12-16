J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 58.1% in November

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JSAIY shares. UBS Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

