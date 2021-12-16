Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,858,234. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

