Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.54 billion.Jabil also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.63. 14,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. Jabil has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $901,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.