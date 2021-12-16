Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 60 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 322.1% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $508.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.46 and a 200-day moving average of $433.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,723 shares of company stock worth $33,365,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.24.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

