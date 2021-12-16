Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 96,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 29.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

