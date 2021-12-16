Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $310,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $298.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.08.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

