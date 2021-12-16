Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $18.27

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $19.68. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

