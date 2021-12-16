JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. CLSA raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,913,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 298,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,032,943. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.