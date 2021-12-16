Jean Francois Formela Buys 125,000 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Director Jean Francois Formela bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of Ikena Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $121,951.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of Ikena Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $180,194.67.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

