Jed W. Ballard Sells 1,319 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NRIM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. 28,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

