Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €72.00 ($80.90) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.29 ($80.10).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.38 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €52.12 ($58.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €50.46 ($56.70) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($75.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

