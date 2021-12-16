Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.18 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4,998.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $584,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

