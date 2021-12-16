John E. Herzog Sells 25,000 Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OLB opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

