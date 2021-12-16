John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 68.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $227,000.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEQ opened at $12.48 on Thursday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.