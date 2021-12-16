John P. Brogan Sells 250 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AMERCO stock opened at $720.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $420.72 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $725.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.23.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
