John P. Brogan Sells 250 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMERCO stock opened at $720.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $420.72 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $725.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.23.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

