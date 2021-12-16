Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.75. 132,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,267. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

