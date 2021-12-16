Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

