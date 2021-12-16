Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Down 2.4%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.68 and last traded at $64.17. 1,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 209,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.
Several research firms recently commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.
The stock has a market cap of $900.81 million, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Joint by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
Read More: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.