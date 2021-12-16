Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Down 2.4%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.68 and last traded at $64.17. 1,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 209,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

Several research firms recently commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

The stock has a market cap of $900.81 million, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Joint by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

