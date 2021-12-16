JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,167 shares of company stock worth $6,218,047 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

