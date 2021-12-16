JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Underweight

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,567 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

