JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) to Underweight

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.44) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 320 ($4.23). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QQ. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.78) to GBX 405 ($5.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 246 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 250.34 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.82). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Michael Harper bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,444.17). Also, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($123,034.23). Insiders bought a total of 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $10,675,255 over the last three months.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.