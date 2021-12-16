JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) to Underweight

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.44) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 320 ($4.23). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QQ. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.78) to GBX 405 ($5.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of QQ opened at GBX 246 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 250.34 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.82). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
