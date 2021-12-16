JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Neutral

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Blucora stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Blucora has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.63 million, a P/E ratio of -39.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

