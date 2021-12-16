JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,893 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.7% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $193,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.33. The firm has a market cap of $466.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

