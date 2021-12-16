JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Target Price to SEK 305

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 310 to SEK 305 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETTYF. UBS Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

