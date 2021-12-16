JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

JMST opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

