Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,136.17.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $10.57 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,246,000 after buying an additional 1,054,022 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

