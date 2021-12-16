Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce $181.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.81 million. Kaman posted sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $715.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $41.66. 321,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,468. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 377.58 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

