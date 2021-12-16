Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 16 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $173,718,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $630.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.93. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

