Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

