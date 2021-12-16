Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $130.78. The firm has a market cap of $230.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.