Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $271,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 82,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.9% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

NYSE LLY opened at $275.28 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.