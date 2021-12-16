Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.