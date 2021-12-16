Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 1.03.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
